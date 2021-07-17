Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 81,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$31.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

