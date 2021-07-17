Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

ERF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

