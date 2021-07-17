Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$227.51 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.