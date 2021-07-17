Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 870 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 255,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 244.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.71. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.