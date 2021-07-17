Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6,965.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.78 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,814 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

