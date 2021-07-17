Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.63 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $282.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.65 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

