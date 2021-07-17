Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 22,798.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Premier were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Premier by 10.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Premier stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

