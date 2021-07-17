Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 19,878 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5,679.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 134,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.18 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.