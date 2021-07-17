Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,176,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $445,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.