Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given a $57.44 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

