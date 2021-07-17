CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report sales of $68.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $278.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of CDNA opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.23. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -271.82 and a beta of 0.66.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $15,537,193 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

