Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

