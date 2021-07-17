Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Carter Bankshares Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
