Cartesi Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $149.63 million and approximately $17.99 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00144756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,369.90 or 1.00179585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,501,418 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

