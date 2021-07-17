Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.95. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 6,068,702 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.