Casper Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $72.62 million and $26.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00144727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,683.89 or 0.99943290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,218,833,440 coins and its circulating supply is 894,054,110 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

