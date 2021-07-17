Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casper Sleep by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $2,391,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

