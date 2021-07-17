Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $713,802.63. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.