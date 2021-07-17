Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Update

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at $568,088.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,355.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

