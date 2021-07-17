Cathy Friedman Acquires 17,648 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Cathy Friedman acquired 17,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

