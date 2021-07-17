CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Sells $1,943,797.75 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,872. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

