Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Celanese has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51. Celanese has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

