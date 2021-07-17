Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.35 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

