Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88. Celsius has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

