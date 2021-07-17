Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.53. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

