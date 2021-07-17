Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Puerto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 373,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

