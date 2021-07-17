CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$123.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.67.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock opened at C$114.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$28.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.58.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.