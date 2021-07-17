CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $720.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,366,608 coins and its circulating supply is 48,106,003 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

