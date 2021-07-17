Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $684.24 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $6.77 billion and $684.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $15.38 or 0.00048556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00802841 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

