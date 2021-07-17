Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $709.99. 566,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

