CheesecakeSwap Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,122.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $295,878.84 and approximately $21,122.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

