Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,069,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $51,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

