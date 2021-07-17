Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report $3.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.03 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. 248,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,236. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $252.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

