Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $12,540,899.56 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,626.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,430.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,666.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

