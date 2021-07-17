Christine Holman Buys 3,000 Shares of Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) insider Christine Holman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.51 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,530.00 ($22,521.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.36.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Collins Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.85%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 252 KFC restaurants in Australia, including 158 in Queensland, 11 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 9 in South Australia, 15 in Tasmania, 50 in Western Australia, and 5 in Northern Territory, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

