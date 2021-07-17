CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

