Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.