Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 47,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 138,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile (NYSE:CCVI)

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

