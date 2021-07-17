Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $687.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

