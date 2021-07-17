CIBC Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

TOU opened at C$33.57 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

