CIBC Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.04.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.