Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.