Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) PT Lowered to GBX 75

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 62.94 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £864.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.38.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

