Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $415.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Cintas stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.84. Cintas has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $392.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

