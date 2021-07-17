Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.35-10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53-7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.67 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.350-$10.750 EPS.

Cintas stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.84. Cintas has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

