Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE CHPT opened at $22.96 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Insiders sold a total of 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

