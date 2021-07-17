Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

