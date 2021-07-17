Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,420 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.88 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

