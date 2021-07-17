Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,357 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

