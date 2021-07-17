Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 73.1% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 239,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

