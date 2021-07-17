Citigroup Initiates Coverage on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $141.19 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.90.

NYSE:MTB opened at $136.82 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

